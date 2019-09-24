October is the season for scary stories and strange events. I think you know the perfect place to find them -- it’s the library, in case you didn’t know. Curl up this Halloween with plenty of new books in Nonfiction, Fiction, Young Adult and Children and avoid all the ghosts and ghouls.

There are many monthly programs that are for any age at the Bemidji Public Library. We have a new set of events happening at the library called “Bemidji Speaks.” Bemidji Speaks is a local lecture series that is set up similar to a Ted Talk, but on a smaller scale. Instead of spending resources outside the community, Bemidji Speaks looks to draw on the immense level of local talent in Bemidji and the surrounding area to inform and educate our community. This monthly lecture series will bring local authors, historians and members of the community to our library to inform, educate and enlighten our population. The next event is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will focus on finding family using DNA and getting in touch with lost relatives.

“Pages to Pints,” a new kind of book club for the non-committed.If your tired of reading the same book as everyone else, come join us at Bemidji Brewing for something different. Read a book on any topic that you like and tell the group about it! Get new ideas, share knowledge and drink beer! This new book club will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Book Discussion (18 and older) for adults will be talking about Woody Holton’s “Abigail Adams” and will meet at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 8. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Young Adult Book Club (any and all who enjoy reading young adult books) meets at 5:30 p.m. The Kids’ Book Club is starting up again, there’s still time to read for this month’s discussion of Neil Gaiman’s “Coraline.” They will meet at 3:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18. For each of the meetings, participants gather to share their thoughts on the book of the month, so it is recommended that the book is read beforehand. If you just want to come and observe that is very welcome, as well, just be prepared for spoilers. The next month’s book will also be announced during the meeting. All book clubs are held in the library’s Front Meeting Room unless stated otherwise.

There is also the Family Movie at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29. Three 17th Century witches, hanged for their murderous crimes, are resurrected on Halloween in modern-day Salem by an unsuspecting boy, who must now figure out how to get them back in the ground. This film is rated PG and has a running time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The Bemidji Area Reading Canines (B.A.R.C.) will be at the library from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct.19. This program gives children the opportunity to enhance their reading skills by reading aloud to therapy dogs, space is limited, so sign-up! A signed permission form from a parent or legal guardian is also required.

There are various Storytimes throughout the weeks for preschool-aged children and families. They are held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Storytime consists of telling three to four stories and a small craft at the end. Themes for this month include: (Oct. 1-3) "Aunt Eater Loves a Mystery", (8-10) "Orion and the Dark", (15-17) "Ready for Pumpkins", (22-24) "Romping Monsters, Stomping Monsters", (29-31) “One Halloween Night”.

