We may not be looking forward to it, but cold weather is coming, signaling the end of a life cycle for many terrific garden plants. There are a few things that we can do to extend our garden growing season just a little bit for some produce.

When a fall frost is predicted and it looks like better weather shortly afterward, there are a few simple ways to protect a favorite produce or flowers in your garden.

The options on what you do to protect your plants depends on how “hard” the frost is. I don’t know if there is a clear definition of hard frost, but the “Old Farmer’s Almanac” says that it is at least four hours of air temperatures that are below 28 degrees Fahrenheit. Some plants can tolerate temperatures a few degrees below freezing, but there are many plants seem to be killed right at thirty two degrees.

The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” indicates that the average freeze date in much of northern Minnesota -- such as Bemidji, is September 20th. This is just an average, however; the actual date is generally different and variable within even a few miles.

Depending on how “hard” the frost is and how large the area is that you want to protect, there are some cheap and, or course, some relatively expensive ways to protect those tender plants.

The quickest and cheapest way to protect is to simply throw some old worn sheets, light blankets or fabric right over the items. These plants are kept warm by the rising heat from the soil. Don’t forget to anchor them down (consider stones or bricks) in some fashion so they do not blow away. You can increase the protection provided to some degree by simply elevating the fabric slightly to provide an air space of insulation. The edges of the fabric should be anchored to the ground to some degree so that freezing air does not enter this zone. Plastic or “poly” does not seem to protect against frost if it is in contact with the plants you are trying to protect.

If you have a larger area to protect, or simply don’t have any available fabric to use, there are some commercial options. There are a variety of commercial “frost blankets” or “row covers” that can be used. These come in a wide variety of weights and sizes. The heavier fabrics (not sewer frost blankets) are designed to protect the produce against slightly colder temperatures. If you are covering your squash or melon patch, just look for a fairly wide one.

Some produce can be ripened to a slight degree simply by bringing it indoors and letting it ripen there -- such as tomatoes and peppers that you would prefer to have red. Put the peppers that have just started to turn color in a paper bag to help with this. Squash and pumpkin will also ripen to some degree if brought inside and given plenty of sunlight.

