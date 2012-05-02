First Lutheran Church to host gospel concert

BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church will host a “Gospel and Standards” concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, featuring Bob Madeson, Tyler Bublitz, Dick Max and Sarah Carlson.

The concert is open to the public and the cost is a free will donation.

There will also be two gospel services at First Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept 15, one at 8:30 a.m. and at 10:45 a.m. All are invited to attend. A stand up bass player, drummer, harmonica player, keyboard and gospel singers will be leading the worship.

The church is located at 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship set to meet

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive.

A light breakfast will be served. Join in on the food, worship, testimonies and fellowship with men and women for a time of refreshing, a release said.

The guest speaker will be Larry Roed from Fosston. Roed was raised on a farm in northwest Minnesota where his family grew small grain crops and hogs. He has been married to his wife Stefanie for 45 years and they have three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

When he was 20, he was in an auto accident that left him a paraplegic. Three years later when he was in a very dark place in his life he experienced the love, grace and redemption that only Jesus can provide, a release said. Larry was instrumental in the founding and establishing of the QFM Christian radio station, the release said.

Women's luncheon set for Sept. 16

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature a Fall Fashion Show by Christopher & Banks. The speaker is Cynthia Sheppard from Eagan, S.D. She will share her story: "An Exchanged Life: Finding the Answer to Insecurity."

Cost of meal and program is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Trinity Lutheran dinner, silent auction

BEMIDJI -- Trinity Lutheran Church will hold their 17th annual meatball dinner and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 20 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, at the church, 123 29th St. NW. The menu will consist of meatballs with all the trimmings and pie. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, and free for children under 5. Everyone is welcome. A silent auction will be held to benefit TLC Preschool and Growing Tree Learning Center.

St. Ann's to hold Fall Festival

BLACKDUCK -- St. Ann's Catholic Church in Blackduck will hold its Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 in the church hall, 388 First St. NE.

A pork dinner will be served, including mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, buns, homemade pie and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The event also will include crafts, baked goods, produce and a cake walk. Everyone is invited.

Malvik Lutheran to hold Sunday School

LAPORTE -- Malvik Lutheran Church will begin a Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. Registration is a 9:30 a.m. with worship beginning at 10 am. With a party to follow. Open to children ages kindergarten through junior high. Malvik Lutheran Church is located at 27869 474th St., Laporte.

St. John's to host dinner

NEBISH -- St. John's Catholic Church will host a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church in Nebish.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.

There will also be a craft and bake sale, along with a general raffle to win dinner for the winner and a guest. Raffle tickets cost $20.

Mass times for the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8 will be:

St. John's in Nebish: 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7

St. Ann's in Blackduck: 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8

St. Patrick's in Kelliher: 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8



