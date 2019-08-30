St. Ann's to hold Fall Festival

BLACKDUCK -- St. Ann's Catholic Church in Blackduck will hold its Fall Festival from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 in the church hall, 388 First St. NE.

A pork dinner will be served, including mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, buns, homemade pie and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

The event also will include crafts, baked goods, produce and a cake walk. Everyone is invited.

Malvik Lutheran Church to hold Sunday School

LAPORTE -- Malvik Lutheran Church will begin a Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. Registration is a 9:30 a.m. with worship beginning at 10 am. With a party to follow. Open to children ages kindergarten through junior high. Malvik Lutheran Church is located at 27869 474th St., Laporte.

St. John's Catholic Church to host dinner

NEBISH -- St. John's Catholic Church will host a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the church in Nebish.

The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger.

There will also be a craft and bake sale, along with a general raffle to win dinner for the winner and a guest. Raffle tickets cost $20.

Mass times for the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8 will be: