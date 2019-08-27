Remembering last winter’s white out, the bay window has inspired me to prepare for a greener view. That means planting cuttings, re-potting and cleaning up plants before it is too late for good results. There are some plants I want to grow again but they are too large to bring in. Others need fresh soil and all of them need a shower or two. No deodorant is needed but they may need insecticidal soap. Here are some suggestions:
Acclimatize those summer-vacationing houseplants by putting them in reduced light, then bring them into the brightest light possible before putting them in their accustomed winter home.
Reduce fertilizer rates and stop altogether by late October unless you are putting your plants under fluorescent or LED grow lights.
Treat them to a swim or shower in soapy water; then rinse to remove dust, webs and insects. You may need to do this a couple of times and an additional spray with an insecticidal soap solution will reduce future problems inside.
Remove diseased leaves from plants and dead leaves and debris from the soil surface, a gathering place for insects and a source of fungal disease.
Re-pot if plants are over-grown; give divisions to friends. Do not choose too large a container in comparison to root ball size; roots will rot if they reside in wet soil and can’t take it up quickly enough. Make sure you have drainage holes! Plants such as Rex begonias need an organic soil but also need a good amount of perlite to provide air spaces. I have also added some sharp sand to the peaty mix.
Root cuttings of favorite geraniums (Pelargonium), fuchsias, or others that are too large for your wintering location. Plants will be healthier and look better. By late February the plants will put out spindly new growth, just right for starting more cuttings that will be ready to go into your containers and gardens. Label varieties! Cold nights -- below 50 degrees -- and shorter day length inhibits rooting so do it now.
Most house plants are from warmer climates and need to come in before we get those cold nights. Get busy getting them ready or bring them in at night and put out in the daytime -- if you have the time and inclination.
A few plants such as Christmas/Thanksgiving cacti do need cool temperatures to set their buds for winter blooming. They can stay out until nights head toward 40 degrees. Clivias need a rest period in the winter in 40-50 degrees for at least 15 weeks. Grow them warm until mid-November and then stop watering and put them in that cool place. Take out in early February, water, and start fertilizing lightly at the end of the month. Gorgeous blooms will be the result.
Keeping plants hydrated is a challenge in our winter conditions. Humidity is low but slow or no plant growth means plants don’t require a lot either. Water thoroughly but less often. Sometimes the soil mix gets too dry and water runs right through. Add a drop of dishwashing detergent to the water, make sure it is at room temperature and the soil will take it up more readily. No softened water, please.
Winter can be depressing but house plants can remind us of the glories of summer and help clean our indoor air as well.
Click on "Yard and Garden at the University of Minnesota Extension website www.extension.umn.edu for gardening information. Local Master Gardeners will respond to your questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Beltrami County Master Gardeners can also be found on Facebook.