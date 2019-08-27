Acclimatize those summer-vacationing houseplants by putting them in reduced light, then bring them into the brightest light possible before putting them in their accustomed winter home.

Reduce fertilizer rates and stop altogether by late October unless you are putting your plants under fluorescent or LED grow lights.

Treat them to a swim or shower in soapy water; then rinse to remove dust, webs and insects. You may need to do this a couple of times and an additional spray with an insecticidal soap solution will reduce future problems inside.

Remove diseased leaves from plants and dead leaves and debris from the soil surface, a gathering place for insects and a source of fungal disease.

Re-pot if plants are over-grown; give divisions to friends. Do not choose too large a container in comparison to root ball size; roots will rot if they reside in wet soil and can’t take it up quickly enough. Make sure you have drainage holes! Plants such as Rex begonias need an organic soil but also need a good amount of perlite to provide air spaces. I have also added some sharp sand to the peaty mix.

Root cuttings of favorite geraniums (Pelargonium), fuchsias, or others that are too large for your wintering location. Plants will be healthier and look better. By late February the plants will put out spindly new growth, just right for starting more cuttings that will be ready to go into your containers and gardens. Label varieties! Cold nights -- below 50 degrees -- and shorter day length inhibits rooting so do it now.

Most house plants are from warmer climates and need to come in before we get those cold nights. Get busy getting them ready or bring them in at night and put out in the daytime -- if you have the time and inclination.

A few plants such as Christmas/Thanksgiving cacti do need cool temperatures to set their buds for winter blooming. They can stay out until nights head toward 40 degrees. Clivias need a rest period in the winter in 40-50 degrees for at least 15 weeks. Grow them warm until mid-November and then stop watering and put them in that cool place. Take out in early February, water, and start fertilizing lightly at the end of the month. Gorgeous blooms will be the result.