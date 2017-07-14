The garden season is starting to wind down, but you can still start greens outdoors for fall harvest. I, on the other hand, would like to try growing greens indoors. Who doesn’t cringe at the high cost of those plastic containers of organic greens!

My fellow Master Gardener, Kristie Reise, has been experimenting with growing microgreens indoors and has given me some tips on how to do it. First, we need to distinguish between sprouts and microgreens. Sprouts are grown in water and harvested within two to three days, microgreens are grown in soil, require light and are harvested at about one to two weeks when they reach about 2 inches. Baby greens are grown for a longer time and harvested at about 3 to 4 inches. Microgreens are less susceptible to salmonella than sprouts.

The supplies you’ll need are common and easy to find. You’ll need a bottom tray that can hold water. I intend to use my seed starting trays, but any shallow tray will do. Trays with drainage for planting can be recycled clamshells, egg cartons or whatever else you have on hand, just make sure it’s fairly shallow and clean.

Purchase a good potting soil, Miracle Gro is my preferred brand. Moisten the soil enough so that it holds its shape when you mold it in your hand, make sure it isn’t dripping. Microgreens require very little soil so be frugal with it. Scatter the seeds over the soil fairly densely, but don’t entirely cover the soil. If the seeds grow too thickly, air circulation will be diminished and risk disease to the little seedlings. Press them lightly into the soil and mist with a spray bottle. Cover with moist paper towels or a plant dome. If you have a seed starting heat mat place the tray on it or use a sunny windowsill. Make sure the seeds stay moist by misting two to three times a day. Once you have germination remove the paper towel or dome and continue to mist to keep the plants moist. Place them under grow lights if you have them. Be careful not to overwater as that can lead to disease. If the growth gets too dense as the seedlings grow switch to bottom watering by pouring water in the tray and the roots will take up what they need. If the seedlings are growing on a windowsill, rotate the tray to prevent the plants from leaning into the sun.

Harvest the greens once they get their first true leaves, or if you choose, you can let them get a little bigger and use them then. Snip them with a scissors or sharp knife. They are best eaten the day of harvest. Once the greens have all been harvested the soil can be composted. To be a bit more thrifty I think I will try reusing the soil at least once.

A wide variety of seeds can be used for microgreens. Herbs work nicely as do peas, lettuce, kale, radish, chard and broccoli. Experiment and find what you like best. It is more economical to purchase seeds in bulk and buy them in .25 to 1-pound bags. There are several sources online. Johnny’s, High Mowing Organic Seeds and True Leaf Market are just a few of them. I would recommend using organic seed for microgreens.

Gardening doesn’t have to end with the first frost. Try growing greens to use during the coming colder months.

Click on "Yard and Garden at the University of Minnesota Extension website www.extension.umn.edu for gardening information. Local Master Gardeners will respond to your questions via voicemail. Call (218) 444-7916, leaving your name, number and question. Beltrami County Master Gardeners can also be found on Facebook.