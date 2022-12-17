TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP TOWN OFFICE FILING DATES Filing will be open on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and close Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:00pm for the following offices: Supervisor (A) for 3 year term Supervisor (D) for 3-year term Residents may file for these offices by contacting the clerk at 218-444-7202. The filing fee is $2. The annual meeting and election of officers will be held on March 14, 2023. Tanya Hanson, Clerk www.turtlerivertownship.com (Dec. 17, 2022) 130930