Turtle River Township Annual Road Tour T

Turtle River Township Annual Road Tour The Turtle River Township Board of Supervisors will be inspecting townships roads on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 starting from the town hall at 4:00pm. The Turtle River Township Monthly Supervisor Meeting has been changed from May 11th to May 18, 2023. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. and is held at Turtle River Town Hall. 9883 South Arm Ct NE. Tanya Hanson Clerk, Turtle River Township www.turtlerivertownship.com (April 29, 2023) 217910