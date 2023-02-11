TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ELECTION an

TURTLE RIVER TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ELECTION and MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Turtle River Township, County of Beltrami, State of Minnesota, that the ANNUAL ELECTION of Town Officers will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Voting will be held in person at Turtle River Township Community Center. In case of inclement weather, the election may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March. The Election Poll hours will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. At which time the voters will elect: 1- Supervisor (A) for 3-year term 1- Supervisor (D) for 3-year term The ANNUAL MEETING will commence at 8:15 p.m. To conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. Fees will be discussed. The Annual Meeting will be held at Turtle River Township Community Center and VIA ZOOM. A link to the meeting will be posted on the township website. The board of canvas will meet immediately after the annual meeting. BOARD OF AUDIT and work session The Board of Audit will meet at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21 2023, at Turtle River Township Community Center. The board will examine and audit the towns accounts. The board will also be planning the township budget. Tanya Hanson, Clerk www.turtlerivertownship.com (Feb. 11, 2023) 192652