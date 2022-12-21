Turtle Lake Township Filing Dates for To

Turtle Lake Township Filing Dates for Town Offices Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Turtle Lake Township, Beltrami County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town offices will be held for a 2-week period beginning January 3, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy forms can be obtained and filed with the Township Clerk, Lynn Johnson, at 218-586-2379 from January 3, 2023, to January 17, 2023. Clerk’s office will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the last day of filing. Filing will close on January 17, 2023at 5:00 p.m. Filing fee - $2.00 Offices to be filled at the March Annual Election are: 1 - Town Board Supervisor for 3-year term, Position C. 1 - Town Board Supervisor for 3-year term, Position D. 1 – Town Board Treasurer for 2-year term. (Dec. 21, 2022) 132070