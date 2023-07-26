TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT QUOTATION – for Fiscal Year 2024 The district is requesting quotations of contracts for transportation of school children during the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Specifications of the routes are available upon request from the office of the Director of Business Services. Quotations should be returned to Ashley Eastridge, Director of Business Services, Bemidji Area Schools, 502 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. (July 26, 2023) 244170