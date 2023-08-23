TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS July 18, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 18, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Gould – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Update Mississippi Headwaters Watershed Implementation Funding Budget & Workplan • Resolution for Public Auction of tax-forfeited parcels • 2023 Commercial haulers application • Township & City Road maintenance agreements • Set public hearing date for JD 18 • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/ Carlson /S/Anderson to withdraw purchase agreement on Wiebolt property & be refunded $10,000 earnest money & authorize County Administrator to pursue properties in the industrial & business zones where a jail would be allowed & bring back to Board a sale/purchase agreement for approval. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Carlson to approve formation of Opioid Settlement Steering Committee, approve steering committee document, appoint Commissioner Sumner to committee w/any commissioner as alternate, add committee to per diem list, appoint up to 15 total committee members and move all Opioid Settlement presentations to the Beltrami County Board Work and/or regular meetings. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Carlson to table PrimeWest Reinvestment Fund disbursement until Aug 1 Regular Board Mtg. Carried 4:1 • /M/Gould /S/Sumner to approve agreement w/GHD Digital County Website redesign project. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 6:03 pm /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Aug. 23, 2023) 251724