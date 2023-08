TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS August 1, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on August 1, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:01 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Resolution to enter into Township/City Road Maintenance Agreements • Resolution to sell tax-forfeited parcel to City of Bemidji • Amendment to Adult Corrections Ctr Food Service Agreement • Health & Human Services REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to open public hearing on amendments to Ordinance 47 • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to close public hearing re: Ordinance 47 • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to hold second public hearing o August 15 at the Regular Board meeting. Carried 4:1 • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to approve five needs as stated for PrimeWest Support Grant totaling $203,824.35. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Carlson to approve updated personnel rules & Highway Dept Commercial Driver License Drug & Alcohol policy, as submitted. Unanimously carried. /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to approve adjustment of funds to different line item and spend $500 on apparel for MN State Fair Keep it Clean advertising campaign. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Carlson to approve Resolution of Support for draft JAZB Zoning Ordinance. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to approve Resolution authorizing the Jail Local Option Sales Tax Vote and approve ballot language. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to go into closed session at 5:35 pm. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to end closed session and return to regular meeting at 6:14 pm. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to hold a Special Meeting w/closed session on Monday August 7, 2023 to finalize a purchase agreement for a jail project property. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to hold a Public Hearing on August 15, 2023 to gather citizen input on new jail project location. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 6:20 pm /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Aug. 23, 2023) 251715