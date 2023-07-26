TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS July 11, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 11, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:08 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gould – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Resolutions (2) to Enroll Deputies in PERA Police & Fire Plan • Mental Health Initiative MOU • Health & Human Services Family Foster Care Licenses, Family Child Care Licenses & Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • Public Hearing – Housing Trust Fund Ordinance • /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to approve Housing Trust Fund Ordinance with two changes suggested to include “transitional shelters” in Sections 2.1 and 4.2. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to approve the CAD/RMS & Mobile Data Agreement between Beltrami Sheriff’s and Bemidji Police Dept, as submitted. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to set Public Hearing Date of August 1, 2023 for proposed changes to Ordinance #47 Developed Co Park & Rec Areas. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 6:17 p.m. /M/Gould /S/Sumner – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.u (July 26, 2023) 244165