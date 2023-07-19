TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS July 20, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 20, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:06 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Final Plat for South Ridge Estates • Resolution to Transfer Municipal Construction Funds to Regular Construction Acct • Hwy Dept easement to cross tax-forfeited land • Resolution to sell tax-forfeited parcel to county Hwy Dept • Resolution for tax-forfeited land Sale Auction Aug 17, 20023 • Resolution for sale of county owned parcel at Auction Aug 17, 2023 • Health & Human Services Family Child Care Licenses, Family Foster Care Licenses & Warrant Payments List • Community Service Center Bldg Family Health Remodel REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to approve Draft Housing Trust Fund Ordinance • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to approve and release RFP to secure entity to manage Housing Trust Fund dollars • Public Hearing – Jail Project Location MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 8:12 pm /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (July 19, 2023) 241762