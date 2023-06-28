TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS June 6, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on June 6, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Vice-Chair John Carlson called the meeting to order at 5:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould & Tim Sumner present. Commissioner Richard Anderson was absent. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gaasvig /S/Sumner – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Tobacco License Application for Horizon Warehouse Liquors • Data Practices Guidelines & Procedures Update • Clearwater River, Roseau River & Rainy Rapid River One Watershed One Plans • Sale of Tax-forfeited parcel to City of Blackduck Resolution • Renewal of Joint Powers Agreement w/DOC Work Release Agreement • Resolution for appointment of Community Health Board Administrator • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to approve out-of-state travel for Amy Bowles, Public Health Director , to attend 2023 Rural Community Health Connections Summit in Washington D.C. July 12-14, 2023. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Sumner to approve Bailiff I- Court Security Lead Position pay grade 6, non-exempt, retroactive to January 1, 2023. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 6:01 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig – carried John Carlson, Vice Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (June 28, 2023) 237433