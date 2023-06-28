TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May 31, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in special session on May 31, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Vice-Chair John Carlson called the meeting to order at 4:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, & Tim Sumner present. Commissioner Richard Anderson was absent. Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Gaasvig /S/Gould to begin closed session • /M/Gould /S/Sumner to end closed session at 4:27 p.m. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Gould to approve the Purchase Agreement for parcel 80.06363.00 as presented, for a total purchase price of $540,000. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 4:44 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gould – carried John Carlson Vice Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (June 28, 2023) 237430