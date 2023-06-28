TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May 24, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in special session on May 24, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 4:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to begin closed session • /M/Gould /S/Gaasvig to end closed session at 4:43 p.m. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to approve Architectural Services Contract w/Klein McCarthy & Co. with one modification; remove “all reimbursable Mark-ups” and authorize Phase 1 of the project only, to proceed. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 4:48 pm /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (June 28, 2023) 237424