TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May 16, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on May 16, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Targeted Case Management Video Visit Policy • Health & Human Services Family Child Care Licenses, Family Foster Care Licenses & Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to approve updated letter of understanding w/Local 49 concerning requirements to progress from Maintenance Worker II to Maintenance Worker III. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to sunset in its entirety, the County COVID-19 Preparedness Plan & Programs that were put into place to address pandemic, including removal of all temporary sneeze guards and other markings. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:14 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gould – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (June 14, 2023) 233236