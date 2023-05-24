TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS May 2, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on May 2, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:04 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing, Health & Human Services Warrant Listing • Mobile Crisis Services Contract • Bids for SAP 004-615-021 and CP 004-023-002 • MN/DNR Boat & Water Grant Agreement & Resolution REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to approve development of a County Ordinance to direct the process of establishment of a Beltrami County Housing Trust Fund. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig to approve the separation of the Real Estate and Tax Division and the License Center Division w/two separate Division Directors. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to approve contribution of $3,979 over the next two years to the National Center for Public Land Counties. Motion amended to include the funding source as LATCF dollars. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to approve the Beltrami Electric Coop Easement across County Tax-forfeited land & County owned land on the Soo Line Grade, Grant Valley Twp. Carried 4:1 vote. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to approve the budget process improvements as presented by Administrator Barry during the Work Session, & appoint Commissioners Carlson & Gould to the five member Budget Committee. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to authorize Administrator Barry to hire the firm of DDA Human Resources, to help w/the recruitment process to hire a Human Resources Director, w/a not to exceed amount of $8,500. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:47 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gould – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (May 24, 2023) 225977