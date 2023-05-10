TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS April 18, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 17, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:05 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Highway Dept Easement • 2024 Recreational Trail Sponsorship Resolution • Joint Powers Agreement w/MN Financial Crimes Task Force • Health & Human Services Family Child Care Licenses, Family Foster Care & Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig to approve Baker Tilly Job Evaluation ratings for License & Elections Specialist at paygrade 7, Lead Custodian at paygrade 4 in AFCME Courthouse Union, Communications Supervisor and Emergency Management Director/Public Information Officer at paygrade 12 Exempt. Unanimously carried MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:18 pm /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (May 10, 2023) 222365