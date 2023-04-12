TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS March 21, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on March 21, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:02 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould & Tim Sumner present. John Carlson listened in via Zoom. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Gaasvig /S/Sumner – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gould /S/Sumner – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Bid Award for SAP 004-030-013 • Reciprocal Easement w/Leland Coe Trust • Federal Boat & Water Safety Sup Equip Grant Resolution • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to approve amended Opioid Settlement MOU & Resolution. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to contribute $7,000 to the Beltrami County Historical Society for Bicentennial Event to be held in June 2023. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:26 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (April 12, 2023) 212472