TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS February 7, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on February 7, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:03 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gould – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gould /S/Gaasvig – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Resolution of support for CSAH 20 Project • County Owned Land Sale Resolution • Two Resolution Endorsing sites for Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling • 2023 Commercial haulers applications • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to approve Resolution endorsing efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group & urging the legislature to pass a new funding formula & significant appropriation during the 2023 legislative session. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gould to approve out of state travel for Mercideze White to attend April 24-27 2023 Preparedness Summit in Atlanta GA & report back. Unanimously carried. • /M/Sumner /S/Gould to approve the appointment of Jerry Loud to Jail Steering Committee on behalf of Red Lake Chairman Seki. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Gould to approve Liquor License App from Bemidji High School Fishing Club at the Birchmont Winter Bash event. Unanimously carried. • /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig to approve budget amendment to add two FTEs to the jail & $390,000 to FY23 budget to cover FTE cost and additional out-of-county housing costs using ARPA dollars. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Sumner to place County Administrator at pay grade 24 step 6 & pay all Administrator’s premiums for family medical insurance & amend employment contract to include 5 hours of availability pay & update termination provision to align with MN Statute 465.722 to allow 6 months severance. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:36 pm /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (March 25, 2023) 206763