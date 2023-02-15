TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS January 17, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 17, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Richard Anderson called the meeting to order at 5:08 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Joe Gould, John Carlson & Tim Sumner present. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Sumner – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gaasvig /S/Carlson – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Pay equity implementation report • NICHA Fitness Incentive Program • Resolution seeking special legislation to offer tax-forfeited parcel for private sale • Resolution for DNR review of proposed tax-forfeited land sale parcels • Bid award for SAP 004-599-051 • Health & Human Services, Family Child Care Licenses, Foster Care Licenses, & Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Sumner /S/Carlson to hire Flaherty & Hood PA for Government Relations Specialist services in 2023. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gould /S/Sumner to pay Flaherty & Hood $30,000 plus incidental expenses to serve as Government Relations Specialist in 2023. Unanimously carried. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Gould to appoint Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton as alternate for Sheriff Riggs on Jail Steering Committee. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:41 pm /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried Richard Anderson Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Feb. 15, 2023) 194344