TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS January 3, 2023 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on January 3, 2023, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Tim Sumner called the meeting to order at 5:02 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Richard Anderson, Jim Lucachick & Reed Olson present. OutGOING RECOGNITION & SWEARING IN CEREMONY Chair called the meeting back to order at 5:39 pm /M/Gaasvig /S/Gould to appoint Richard Anderson Board Chair & John Carlson Vice Chair for 2023. carried. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Carlson /S/Gaasvig – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Sumner /S/Carlson – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Appointment to Watershed District Board • Resolution & Delegated Contract Process Agreement w/MnDOT • Resolution to Offer for sale a non-conforming tax-forfeited parcel to adjacent land owners • Resolution for DNR Review of proposed tax-forfeited land sale parcels • Parenting solutions contract or services • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • Retirement recognition for Becky Secore, HHS • /M/Gaasvig /S/Sumner to approve 2023 Commissioner Committee Assignments. Carried • /M/Carlson /S/Sumner to approve Jason Riggs starting wage as Sheriff effective 1-3-23 at $61.82/hr & receive longevity pay. carried MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 7:09 pm /M/Sumner /S/Gaasvig – carried Richard Anderson, Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Jan 25, 2023) 171054