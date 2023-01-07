TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS December 20, 2022 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 20, 2022, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Tim Sumner called the meeting to order at 5:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Richard Anderson, Jim Lucachick & Reed Olson present. GENERAL BUSINESS /M/Olson /S/Sumner to add: Support of Battered Womens Shelter to the Regular Agenda. Failed 3:2 vote Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Anderson /S/Lucachick – carried 4:0 Approved Consent Agenda /M/Lucachick /S/Olson – carried 4:1 CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • ConCon Fund Appropriations • New On-sale liquor license • Audit Engagement letter • Annual review of Safety Manual • 2022 Apportionment Resolution • CSAH 15 MOU w/City of Bemidji • Resolution to enter Deputy into PERA Police & Fire • Appointment of Chief Deputy Sheriff & Administrative Assistant Sheriff • ProPhoenix Law Enforcement Software Suite & Resolution • 2022-24 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention & Mgmt Plan • AIS Program Lease Agreement w/DNR • Appointment to Giziibii RC&D Representative • HHS 2023 State Grant Contracts • Paul Bunyan Transit Contract for MA & Social Services Transportation • Health & Human Services Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Gaasvig /S/Anderson to approve the 2022-2026 Regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Plan & Resolution. Carried unanimously • /M/Olson /S/Anderson to approve MOU regarding leave of absens for Jason Riggs. Carried unanimously. • /M/Lucachick /S/Anderson to approve three year contract with Dar Nubson for public defender services. Carried unanimously. • /M/Olson /S/Anderson to approve list of thirteen 2023 Legislative Priorities. Carried unanimously. • /M/Anderson /S/Gaasvig to approve 2023 County Contracts for Services. Carried 4:0 MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:45 pm /M/Lucachick /S/Gaasvig – carried Tim Sumner, Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Jan. 7, 2023) 150725