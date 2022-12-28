TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS December 13, 2022 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 13, 2022, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Tim Sumner called the meeting to order at 5:00 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Richard Anderson, Jim Lucachick present. Commissioners Tim Sumner & Reed Olson via Zoom. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Anderson /S/Olson – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gaasvig /S/Lucachick – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Resolution for New Premise Gambling Permit • License Renewals: Liquor, Wine, set-up, 3.2 beer, tobacco, auctioneer & 2nd hand goods • LOST Application & Resolution • Westlie Plat Subdivision • 1W1P Upper/Lower Red Lake Memo of Agreement • Esri GIS Enterprise Agreement Renewal • Final Pay Voucher CP 004-022-001 & SP 004-070-037 • Easement/Special Permit to cross Loo Line Trail • Updated 2023 Aggregate Mgmt Policy • 2023 Agricultural Lease Rates • Unpaid Solid Waste Accounts List as Delinquent • Health & Human Services Family Foster Care, Family Child Care Licenses & Warrant Payments List REGULAR AGENDA • Swearing in of Patrol Deputy & Communications Officers • /M/Olson /S/Lucachick to approve Bemidji Pioneer as the 2023 Legal Newspaper for Beltrami County. Unanimously carried. • /M/Olson /S/Anderson to approve MDH Contract for Strong Foundations Evidence Based Home Visiting Grant 1-1/23-12-31-27. Unanimously carried. • /M/Anderson /S/Gaasvig to approve tentative 2023 board meeting schedule, as amended, for 2023. Unanimously carried. • /M/Anderson /S/Olson to approve Resolution to establish Commissioners’ 2023 per diem list, w/addition of Airport Zoning Board, and rates and salary. Carried 4:0. Lucachick abstained. • /M/Anderson /S/Olson to approve 2023 Development Fund Grant awards totaling $43,000. Unanimously carried. • /M/Olson /S/Anderson to approve Resolution supporting CSAH 7 Multi-Use trail project and application for MN State Active Transportation Infrastructure Program Grant. Carried 4:1 vote. Luachick voted No. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:50 pm by Commissioner Tim Sumner. BUDGET MEETING AGENDA Chair Tim Sumner called the meeting to order at 6:00 pm • Public Hearing: 2023 Property Tax Levy, Budget, Fee Schedule & Transportation Improvement Plan • /M/Olson /S/to approve the 2023 Final Property Tax Levy Resolution of $28,947,313, 6.87% increase. Carried 4:1. Lucachick voted No. • /M/Anderson /S/Olson to approve the 2023 Expenditure Budget Resolution of $99,980,798. Carried 4:1. Lucachick voted No. • /M/Gaasvig /S/Anderson to approve 2023 Fee Schedule. Unanimously carried. • /M/Lucachick /S/Anderson to approve the 2023 proposed 5-year transportation improvement plan with minor revisions and additions. Unanimously carried. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 6:26 pm. Motion by Commissioner Olson and seconded by Commissioner Lucachick. Unanimously carried. Tim Sumner, Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Dec. 28, 2022) 137485