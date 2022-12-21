TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BEL

TRANSCRIPT OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE BELTRAMI COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS November 15, 2022 The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on November 15, 2022, at the County Administration Building Board Room, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN. CALL TO ORDER, ROLL CALL AND PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE Chair Tim Sumner called the meeting to order at 5:04 pm with Commissioners Craig Gaasvig, Richard Anderson, & Reed Olson present. Commissioner Jim Lucachick was absent. GENERAL BUSINESS Approved Agenda and Amendments /M/Anderson /S/Olson – carried Approved Consent Agenda /M/Gaasvig /S/Olson – carried CONSENT ITEMS APPROVED • Minutes, Aud/Treas Payment of Bills, Aud/Treas Warrant Listing • Intoxicating liquor, 3.2 Off Sale Beer & Tobacco License Applications • Northwoods Interfaith Caregivers Lease extension • Paul Bunyan Task Force Lease extension • Final Pay vouchers SP 004-612-017, SP 004-657-004 & CP 004-305-002 • Beltrami Electric Easement • AIS Control Grant Application • Health & Human Services Family Foster Care, Family Child Care Licenses & Warrant Payments List • Employee Wellness & Appreciation Resolution • Hire New Deputy at Pay Step 10 Grade 11 REGULAR AGENDA • /M/Gaasvig /S/Anderson to approve Option 5; Build a new detention facility, in its entirety, as recommended, with 242 beds, and authorize staff to pursue Local Option Sales Tax request w/State Legislature. Motion carried 4:0. MEETING ADJOURNMENT Adjourn @ 5:27 pm /M/Anderson /S/Olson – carried Tim Sumner, Chair Thomas H. Barry, County Administrator A copy of the complete minutes is available on the County website under Government at www.co.beltrami.mn.us (Dec. 21, 2022) 132051