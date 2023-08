The following property will be sold or disposed of at an internet only auction open to the public at do-bid.com. The sale will run Sept. 10th thru Sept 28th. Bids will be taken on the whole unit unless the account is paid in full by September 6th. Household misc. items, appliances, furniture, totes, tools, toys. #93 and #96 Jason and Jean West #5 Robin Cook #26 Johnathan Anderson (Aug 16 & 23, 2023) 249774