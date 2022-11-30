TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNE

TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA RESOLUTION NO. 2022-12 RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY LANGUAGE FOR PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP LAND USE AND SUBDIVISION & PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE WHEREAS, on November 15, 2022 the Town Board of Ten Lake Township adopted ordinance No. _, “An Ordinance Amending the Ten Lake Township Zoning Ordinance Regarding Impervious Surface Calculations” (the “Ordinance”) to amend the Ten Lake Township and Use and Subdivision & Planned Unit Development Ordinance; WHERAS, the Town Board determines it is not practical to publish the entire text of the Ordinance; WHEREAS, Minnesota statute, section 365.125, subdivision 2 allows the publication of a summary of an ordinance instead of publishing the entire ordinance; and WHEREAS, the Town Board determines publication of a summary of the Ordinance is sufficient to clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the Ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board hereby decides to publish the following summary language, which is hereby approved, in lieu of publishing the full text of the Ordinance: TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE NO. 310 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP ZONING INANCE REGARDING IMPERVIOUS SURFACE CALCULATIONS (Ordinance No. 310) Town Board adopted Ordinance No. 310 amending the Ten Lake Township Land and Subdivision & Planned Unit Development Ordinance to delete the reference to bluff areas as being exempt from the area used to determine the minimum lot area in Tab e III-A and the maximum impervious surface area allowed in Table VII-A of the ordinance. The ordinance is in effect immediately. A copy of the full ordinance is available on the Town’s website, at the Bemidji Public Library, and can be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk. James Marcotte, Clerk BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to: (a) Published the approved summary language once in the Town’s official newspaper; (b) Make a copy of the full Ordinance available for review upon reasonable request; (c) Post a copy of the full Ordinance on the Town’s website; (d) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at the Bemidji Public Library; (e) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at the Beltrami County Law Library; (f) Record a copy of the full Ordinance with the County Recorder’s office; (g) Provide the Beltrami County Zoning Administrator a copy of the full Ordinance; and (h) Place the full Ordinance in the Town Ordinance Book within 20 days together with a copy of the affidavit of having published the approved summary language. Adopted this 15th day of November 2022. BY THE TOWN BOARD /s/ Town Chairperson Attest: /s/ James Marcotte Town Clerk Notary Stamp TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINNESOTA RESOLUTION NO. 2022-11 RESOLUTION APPROVING SUMMARY LANGUAGE FOR PUBLICATION OF AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP LAND USE AND SUBDIVISION & PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE WHEREAS, on November 15, 2022 the Town Board of Ten Lake Township adopted ordinance No. __ , “An Ordinance Amending the Ten Lake Township Zoning Ordinance Regarding Impervious Surface Calculations” (the “Ordinance”) to amend the Ten Lake Township and Use and Subdivision & Planned Unit Development Ordinance; WHEREAS, the Town Board determines it is not practical to publish the entire text of the Ordinance; WHEREAS, Minnesota statute, section 365.125, subdivision 2 allows the publication of of an ordinance instead of publishing the entire ordinance; and WHEREAS, the Town Board determines publication of a summary of the Ordinance is sufficient t clearly inform the public of the intent and effect of the Ordinance. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board hereby decides to publish the following summary language, which is hereby approved, in lieu of publishing the full text of the Ordinance: TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP ORDINANCE NO. 707 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEN LAKE TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE REGARDING IMPERVIOUS SURFACE CALCULATIONS (Ordinance No. 707) The Town Board adopted Ordinance No. 707 amending “the Ten Lake Township Land Use and Subdivision & Planned Unit Development Ordinance to delete the reference to bluff areas as being exempt from the area used to determined maximum impervious surface area allowed in Table VII - A of the ordinance. The ordinance is in effect immediately. A copy of the full ordinance is available on the Town’s website, at the Bemidji Public Library, and can be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk. James Marcotte, Clerk BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED, that the Town Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to: (a) Published the approved summary language once in the Town’s official newspaper; (b) Make a copy of the full Ordinance available for review upon reasonable request; (c) Post a copy of the full Ordinance on the Town’s website; (d) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at the Bemidji Public Library; (e) Place a copy of the full Ordinance at the Beltrami County Law Library; (f) Record a copy of the full Ordinance with the County Recorder’s office; (g) Provide the Beltrami County Zoning Administrator a copy of the full Ordinance; and (h) Place the full Ordinance in the Town Ordinance Book within 20 days together with a copy of the affidavit of having published the approved summary language. Adopted this 15th day of November 2022. BY THE TOWN BOARD /s/ Town Chairperson Attest: /s/ James Marcotte Town Clerk Notary Stamp (Nov. 30, 2022) 126681