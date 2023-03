Summit Township Election March 14 betwee

Summit Township Election March 14 between 4pm -8pm at Summit Townhall to Elect one Supervisor & one Treasurer Annual Meeting will be held after closing of Polls Call Wanda Anderson Clerk for more information (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 196325

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.