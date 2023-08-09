STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRI

STATE OF MINNESOTA NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF BELTRAMI PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-23-1902 Estate of Leroy L. Houchin, also known as Leroy Lawrence Houchin and Leroy Houchin, Decedent And Estate of Luverne C. Schnappauf, also known as Luverne Schnappauf and Sonny Schnappauf, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (MULTIPLE DECEDENTS) A Petition for Determination of Descent have been filed with this Court. The Petition represent that each of the Decedents died more than three years ago and that the Decedents died leaving property in Minnesota. The Petition requests the probate of each of Decedents’ last Will. if any, and the descent of such property! be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property in a consolidated proceeding. IT IS ORDERED that the proceedings are consolidated into a single proceeding. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are tiled or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice. is further given. that the Petitions will be heard on September 12 . at 8:30 a.m., by this Court at Bemidji, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.. Dated: July 31. 2023 BY THE COURT John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: July’ 31. 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator BY/s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Rory S. Morse Stone Arch Law Office. PLLC 6009 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN, 55419 Attorney License No: 0401406 Telephone: (612) 444-5555 Email: rory@stonearchlaw.com (Aug. 9 & 16, 2023) 247938