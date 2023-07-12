STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT ? P

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT ? PROBAT’E DIVISION COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. O4’PR-23-1193 In Re the Estate of: ALLAN FREDERICK KASTNER a/k/a ALLAN KASTNER, and AL KASTNER, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR ORDER FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IN AN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT Is HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 8th day of August. 2023, at 830 o’clock_a.m., a zoom hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on the petition of Peggy’ Stefan, for an Order for Formal Probate of the Last Will and Testament dated and for the formal appointment of Peggy Steiam whose address is 4000 Tileda Circle Minnetonka. MN 55305, as personal representative and executrix of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any Objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, the personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: July 3, 2023 John G. Melbye JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT (COURT SEAL) Krista Smith COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorneys for Petitioner John Benjamin Wangberg, Esq. FULLERWALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Facisimile: (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 Email: wangberg@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (July 12 & 19, 2023) 240281