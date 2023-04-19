STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT NIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF BELTRAMI PROBATE DIVISION In Re: Estate of: Gary Roy Sletten, Decedent. Court File No.: 04PR-08-4769 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 16, 2023, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., a hearing will be held at this Court by electronic/remote means, for the appointment of Tanner Roy Sletten whose address is 222 West Woodrow Street, Grygla, MN, 56727, as Successor Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Successor Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. BY THE COURT Date April 12, 2023 John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Kayla Littler Court Administrator /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator ATTORNEY FOR SUCCESSOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Jeffrey W. Hane, #0238569 BRINK LAWYERS, P.A. P.O. Box 790 Hallock, MN 56728 (218) 843-3686 jeff.hane@brinklawyers.com JWH/mlmn (April 19 & 26; May 3, 2023) 214236