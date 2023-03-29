STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBAT

STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No. 04-PR-23-124 Estate of ROBERT PAUL ZIMMERMANN, A/K/A ROBERT P. ZIMMERMAN, A/K/A ROBERT ZIMMERMANN Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 11, 2023 , at 8:30 A.M. , a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Avenue NW, Bemidji, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Susan J. Zimmermann, whose address is 4957 Kensington Gate, Excelsior, Minnesota 55331, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Judge Date (COURT SEAL) Court Administrator Date Attorney for Personal Representative: Keven Jay Kercher Ohnstad Twichell, P.C. P.O. Box 458 West Fargo, ND 58078-0458 Attorney License No.: 0395972 Telephone: 701-282-3249 FAX: 701-282-0825 (March 29; April 5, 2023) 208277