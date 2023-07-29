State of Minnesota District Court County ITASCA Judicial District: NINTH Court File Number: 31-FA-21-1399 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: GINNY MARIE BARSNESS & OBO CHILD Petitioner vs. ALEXANDER JAMES RESENDEZ Respondent Notice of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Pa rte) Order for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.0l, subd. 8) To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection Extension and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: Itasca County Court Administration- 123 NE 4th Street, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Phone- 218-327-2870 Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order. Date: 7/20/23 /s/ Holly Majewski Court Administrator/Deputy (July 29, 2023) 244783