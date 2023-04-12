State of Minnesota District Court County of: Hubbard Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 29-JV-22-1713 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Brenda Jean Day, Mother, Marvin Rome Rainey-Morrow, Alleged Father, Jonah Lee Hisgun, Alleged Father Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114) NOTICE TO: Marvin Rome Rainey-Morrow, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 301 Court Avenue Park Rapids MN 56470, on June 08, 2023 at 9:30 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. Dated March 30, 2023 BY: Hubbard County Court Administration 301 Court Avenue Park Rapids MN 56470 218-732-5286 (April 12, 2023) 212470