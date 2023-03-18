State of Minnesota District Court County of: Beltrami Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-JV-23-390 Case Type: CHIPS - Truancy In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Sarah Jane Moses and Darren Fraser, Parents. Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114) NOTICE TO: Darren Carl Frazer , Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037, on March 28, 2023 at 2:30pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Angela Torgeson Dated March 14, 2023 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037 218-333-4120 (March 18, 2023) 203980