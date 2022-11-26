State of Minnesota District Court County of: Beltrami Judicial District: Ninth Judicial District Court File Number: 04-JV-22-3054 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Lola Rae Hegstrom and Derek Lee Beaulieu Sr., Parents Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter (CHP-115) NOTICE TO: Derek Lee Beaulieu Sr, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. This is your notice that this Termination of Parental Rights case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037, on December 06, 2022 at 10:45 am or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition. BY: Samantha Braaten Dated November 8, 2022 Beltrami County Court Administration 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Suite 108 Bemidji MN 56601-3037 218-333-4120 (Nov. 12, 19 & 26, 2022) 120927