STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PENNINGTON DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 4. Dissolution with minor children In Re the Marriage of: Kareem Al-Thanon, Petitioner, and Kari Ann Al-Thanon, Respondent. SUMMONS THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT: WARNING: Your spouse has filed a lawsuit against you for dissolution of your marriage. A copy of the paperwork regarding the lawsuit is served on you with this summons. This summons is an official document from the court that affects your rights. Read this summons carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to serve upon Petitioner’s attorney and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition which is herewith served upon you within thirty (30) days after service of the Summons and the attached Petition upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, Judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The object of this proceeding is a dissolution of the marriage relationship and such division of property involved as the Court finds just, and any other issues as raised in the Petition. You are advised that this action takes into account ownership of the following described real property: None. NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS Under Minnesota law, service of this summons makes the following requirements apply to both parties to this action, unless they are modified by the court or the proceeding is dismissed: 1. Neither party may dispose of any assets except (a) for the necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets, (b) by an agreement in writing, or (c) for retaining counsel to carry on or to contest this proceeding; 2. Neither party may harass the other party; and 3. All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. 4. Parties to a marriage dissolution proceeding are encouraged to attempt alternative dispute resolution pursuant to Minnesota law. Alternative dispute resolution includes mediation, arbitration and other processes as set forth in the district court rules. You may contact the court administrator about resources in your area. If you cannot pay for mediation or alternative dispute resolution, in some counties, assistance may be available to you through a nonprofit provider or a court program. If you are a victim of domestic abuse or threats of abuse as defined in Minnesota statutes, chapter 518B, you are not required to try mediation and you will not be penalized by the court in later proceedings. If you violate any of these provisions, you will be subject to sanctions by the court. NOTICE OF PARENT EDUCATION PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS Under Minnesota Statutes, Section 518.157, in a contested proceeding involving custody or parenting time of a minor child, the parties must begin participation in a parent education program that meets minimum standards promulgated by the Minnesota Supreme Court within 30 days after the first filing with the court. In some Districts, parenting education may be required in all custody or parenting proceedings. You may contact the District Court Administrator for additional information regarding this requirement and the availability of parent education programs. Dated April 26, 2023. /s/ Jon K. Sannes, Atty Reg. # 204316 Attorney for Petitioner 115 Vance Ave N Erskine, MN 56535-4201 jonksannes@gmail.com Phone 218-687-3002; Fax 218-687-3009 (May 24 & 31, 2023) 226396