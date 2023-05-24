STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PENNINGTON IN DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In Re the Marriage of: Kareem Abdullah Al-Thanon, Petitioner, and Kari Ann Al-Thanon, Respondent. ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE Court File # 57-FA-23-305 The case came before the Court on May 12, 2023 for a hearing Petitioner Kareem Abdullah Al-Thanon’s motion for relief regarding the parties’ children: KENNETH KAREEM AL-THANON, born October 30, 2017; KAHLOW KAREEM AL- THANON, born January 29, 2019; and ADNAN KAREEM AL-THANON, born June 24, 2021. The hearing was held by Zoom. Petitioner Kareem Abdullah Al-Thanon appeared with his attorney, Jon Sannes. Respondent Kari Ann Al-Thanon did not appear, nor did anyone on her behalf. Based upon the record herein, IT IS HEREBY ORDERED: 1. You, Kari Ann Al-Thanon, the Petitioner herein, shall appear for a hearing before the Court on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., to show cause (state your reasons, if any) as to why the Court should not enter an order finding you in Contempt of Court for violating the Court’s Order filed May 5, 2023 requiring you to share custody and parenting of the children with Mr. Al-Thanon. This hearing shall be held by Zoom, and you may obtain the Zoom information by contacting Pennington Court Administration at 218-684-7000. 2. You have a right to be represented by an attorney. If you want an attorney and cannot afford one and are at risk for being jailed for contempt, the Court will appoint an attorney to represent you. You may have to pay part of the cost of an attorney’s services, if the Court appoints one for you and decides you can pay. 3. Any responsive pleadings you wish to present to Court must be served on the other party and filed with the Court not later than 7 days before the scheduled hearing, inclusive of Saturdays, Sundays, and legal holidays. The Court may, in its discretion, disregard any responsive pleadings served and filed less than 7 days before such hearing, and rule on the matter in question. If you want to raise new issues at the hearing the other party has scheduled, your papers raising new issues must be served on the other party and filed with the Court not later than 14 days before the scheduled hearing. 4. The parties are hereby restrained from annoying, molesting, or interfering with the other party in any manner whatsoever during the pendency of this proceeding, in or out of the home, in person, by agent or by telephone. 5. Because Ms. Al-Thanon has evaded Mr. Al-Thanon and law enforcement, Mr. Al- Thanon’s attorney shall serve her by publication with this Order. 6. Failure to appear at the scheduled hearing may result in the issuance of a bench warrant for your arrest. BY THE COURT /s/ Tamara Yon Judge of District Court (May 24, 31, 2023) 225995