STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD NIN

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HUBBARD NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 29-PR-23-246 Estate of Dale Arthur Berglund, Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 13th, 2023, at 9:00AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 301 Court Avenue, Park Rapids, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 2, 2021, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Daren D. Berglund, whose address is 16964 Garden Grove Road SE, Becker, MN, 55308, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 3/8/2023 Eric P. Schieferdecker Judge of District Court Carissa Scholz Court Administrator By: Leah Leavitt, Deputy Attorney for Petitioner Ryan K. Kieson Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A. 502 24th Street NW Bemidji, MN, 56601 Attorney License No: 0280471 Telephone: (218) 444-1750 FAX: (218) 444-1754 Email: lawoffice@bemidjiattorneys.com (March 15 & 22, 2023) 203239