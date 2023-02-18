STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HENNEPIN DI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF HENNEPIN DISTRICT COURT FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Case Type: Personal Injury Charles Thomas Taylor, Plaintiff, v. State of Minnesota, Minnesota Department of Transportation and Dale Robert Bach, Defendants. NOTICE OF BEARING FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF TRUSTEE Court File Number: 27-CV-22-7699 The Honorable Lois Conroy PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on March 24, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, via Zoom, Petitioner will move the above-named court for an order pursuant to Minnesota Statute section 573.02 appointing Caden Taylor as trustee for the next-of-kin of Charles Thomas Taylor, deceased. The Zoom information is as follows: https://courts-state-mn- us.zoomgov.com/j/l 606761592?pwd=azNgaG I5blZPLOIwe1ZOTkFPcFlZZz09 Meeting ID: 160 676 1592 Passcode: 1234 833 568 8864 US Toll-free I hereby acknowledge that sanctions may be awarded pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 549.211. SCHWEBEL GOETZ & SIEBEN, P.A. Dated: February 13, 2023 By: /s/ James S. Ballentine William K Strifert (152717) James S. Ballentine (209739) ATTORNEYS FOR THE PLAINTIFF 5120 IDS Center 80 South Eighth Street Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-2246 Telephone: 612-377-7777 Fax: 612-333-6311 Email: wstrifert@schwebel.com Email: jballentine@schwebel.com (Feb. 18 & 25; March 4, 2023) 195109