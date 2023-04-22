State of Minnesota County of Beltrami ST

State of Minnesota County of Beltrami STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT – PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 04-PR-23-666 In Re Estate of RICHARD DEAN WOODS, Deceased. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DESCENT A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent, a Kings County, Washington resident, died more than three years ago, leaving property in Beltrami County, Minnesota and requests the determination of Decedent’s heirs and that the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that on May 22, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Bemidji, Minnesota, on petition of William Woods. (1) Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. State 524.3-204.) (2) Notice shall be given by publishing the Notice of the Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: April 3, 2023, Annie Claesson-Husby, JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT KAYLA LITTLER COURT ADMINISTRATOR BY: WILLIAM WOODS MAILING ADDRESS: 22346 Klug Rd NE, Blackduck, MN 56630. Email: lynnbillmaya@sbcglobal.net Telephone: 323-573-3851 (April 22 & 29, 2023) 215458