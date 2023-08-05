STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 04-PR-23-1742 Estate of Timothy D. Rodewald, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 600 Minnesota Avenue NW Bemidji, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Catherine Towers whose address is 5456 Monte Plata Rd. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses. to sell real and personal property, ,and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-80 l) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: July 31, 2023 BY THE COURT John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: July 31, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Ryan K. Kieson Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A. 502 24th Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Attorney License No: 0280471 Telephone: (218) 444-1750 FAX: (218) 444-1754 Email: lawoffice@bemidjiattorneys.com (Aug. 5 & 12, 2023) 246848