STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of ANGELINA BERNICE KALMER, Decedent Court File No. 04-PR-23-1481 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Detennination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, ]eaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will dated, if any, and the descent of such property be detennined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petirtion will be heard on Auguest 1, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. by this Court at 600 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: June 30, 2023 Annie P. Clasesson-Huseby Judge of District Court Dated: June 30, 2023 Krista Smith Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator IAttorney for Petitioner Name: Ryan K. K.ieson Finn: Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A. Street 502 24th St. NW City, State, ZIP Bemidji, MN 56601 Attorney License No: 0280471 Telephone: 218-444-1750 FAX: 218-444-1754 Email: lawoffice@bemid’iattome s.com (July 8, 15, 2023) 239202