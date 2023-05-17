STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Ronald G. Asp, Decedent. Court File No. 04-PR-23-1122 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any) and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the personal entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on June 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m , by this Court at 600 Minnesota Avenue NW, Bemidji, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least t 4 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: May 12, 2023 BY THE COURT John G. Melbye Judge of District Court Dated: May 12, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Ryan K. Kieson Drahos Kieson & Christopher, P.A . 502 24th Street NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Attorney License No: 0280471 Telephone: (218) 444-1750 FAX: (218) 444-1754 Email: lawoffice@bemidjiattorneys.com (May 17 & 24, 2023) 224577