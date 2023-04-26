STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File 04-PR-23-989 In Re: Estate of DALE EDWARD SIPE a/k/a DALE E. SIPE and DALE SIPE, Decedent. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 1 day of June , 2022 at 9:00 o’clock A.M., a hearing will be held in the above named Court or by Zoom Hearing at Bemidji, Minnesota, on petition of Dawn Marie Sipe, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of Dawn Marie Sipe, whose address is 4816 Landover Bluff Way. Raleigh. NC 27616; as personal representative and Administratrix of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative wilI be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: April 20. 2023 (COURT SEAL) Shari R. Schluchter JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT Kayla Littler COURT ADMINISTRATOR By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann DEPUTY COURT ADMINISTRATOR Attorneys for Petitioner John Benjamin Wangberg, Esq FULLERWALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW. 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 Mail: P.O. Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone (218) 751-2221 Facicisimile (218) 751-2285 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 E-mail: wangberg@lawofficemn.com (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217168