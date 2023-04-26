STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File# 04-PR-23-942 In Re: Estate of DAVID LAWRENCE HUBACHEK a/k/a DAVID L. HUBACHEK and DAVID HUBACHEK Decedent. ORDER AND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND APPOINTMENT OF REPRESENTATIVE IN UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: IT IS HEREBY ORDERED AND NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 􀃏day of June , 2023 at 9:00 o’clock􀀠.m., a hearing will be held in the above named Court or by Zoom Hearing at Bemidji, Minnesota, on petition of David Jason Hubachek, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination ofheirship of the above named decedent, and for the appointment of David Jason Hubachek, whose address is 2231 Francis Court SE. Bemidji, MN 56601; as personal representative and Administrator of the estate of the above-named decedent in an unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That, if proper, and no objections are filed, a personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: April 20, 2023 Shari R. Schluchter JUDGE OF DISTRICT COURT (COURT SEAL) Kayla Littler COURT ADMINISTRATOR BY: /s/ Bonnie Neumann DEPUTY/ COURTADMINISTRATOR Attorneys for Petitioner Jon T. Huseby, Esq. FULLERWALLNER ATTORNEYS AT LAW Location: 514 America Avenue NW Bemidji, MN 56601 MAIL: P.O. Box 880, Bemidji, MN 56619-0880 Telephone: (218) 751-2221 Toll-Free: (800) 552-6881 Facsimile (218) 751-2285 E-mail: jon.huseby@lawofficemn.com Website: www.lawofficemn.com (April 26; May 3, 2023) 217143