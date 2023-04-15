STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NI

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BELTRAMI NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Steven Owen Trepanier, a/k/a Steven 0. Trepanier, a/k/a Steve Trepanier, Decedent Court File No. 04-PR-23-790 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leavirig property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be detennined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on May 12 , 2023, at 8:30 a.m. by this Court at 619 Beltrami Ave NW, Bemidji, Minnesota. 1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Dated: March 30, 2023 BY THE COURT (COURT SEAL) Shari R. Schluchter Judge of District Court Dated: March 30, 2023 Kayla Littler Court Administrator By: /s/ Bonnie Neumann Deputy Court Administrator (April 8 & 11, 2023) 211063